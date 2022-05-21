Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has been convicted in the disproportionate assets case on Saturday. He was convicted by the Rouse Avenue Court. The court had reserved the decision two days ago after hearing the arguments of both sides in the case.

The court will the quantum of punishment on May 26. Chautala was released from Tihar Jail in July last year. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in relation to the JBT recruitment scam in Haryana.

According to the charge sheet filed against him by the CBI, Chautala amassed assets worth about Rs 6 crores more than his income between 1993 and 2006. He was the Chief Minister of Haryana from 1999 to 2005.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) had also taken action against him in relation to alleged money laundering. ED attached his properties worth Rs 3.68 crore in Delhi, Panchkula and Sirsa. The properties included flats and plots.

Also read: OP Chautala, 86, passes 10th standard examination