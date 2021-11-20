Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Government's decision to repeal the three farm laws on Friday. Barely 24 hours after the announcement, a decision that the Prime Minister said he would refrain from blaming anyone, Minister of State for Aviation General (retired) VK Singh went astray from the official position.

"These laws were enacted for the benefit of the farmers....Sometimes we understand things correctly but then (people) start following others blindly. Once asked a farmer leader what is so 'black' in the laws that you are referring to them as 'black laws'. I asked them if there is anything else black in them besides the ink. He said, 'I agree to what you say but added they are still black'. Now, what is the cure to that? There is no cure to that. There is a fight for dominance among the farmer unions. For some reason, they do not think of the benefit of small farmers. So the Prime Minister repealed the laws," General Singh said.

"Our government brought in the new laws with a good intention, full sincerity and complete dedication for the welfare of farmers, especially for small farmers, in the interest of the agriculture and the country and for the bright future of the poor in villages. But we were not been able to explain to some farmers such a sacred thing which is absolutely pure and meant to benefit the farmers," Modi said in his address to the nation on Friday.

The Prime Minister also underlined that the government is not blaming anyone for the repeal of the farm laws.

"This is not the time to blame anyone. Today I want to tell you, the entire country, that we have decided to repeal all three agricultural laws. We will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws in the Parliament session that begins later this month," Modi had said.