New Delhi: As the Republic Day approaches, the authorities on Tuesday said that Indian Army will showcase only Made in India weapon systems including the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash Air defense missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles. The Republic Day Parade is considered a prestigious ritual that the highest national authorities witness in the national capital every year.