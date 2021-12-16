New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the two major States in India registering 237 Zika virus cases this year. Delhi and Maharashtra also registered one Zika virus case each.

As per the statistics from the health ministry, Uttar Pradesh registered 152 Zika virus cases followed by 83 cases in Kerala. No other States in India reported any Zika virus cases.

However, almost all States in India registered dengue cases this year, as 177695 such cases were found with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with 28945 cases, followed by Punjab 23024 and Rajasthan 19633.

"The Zika virus infection cases have been reported from four states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi in 2021. Among these States, UP has reported maximum cases. A total of 8627 samples were tested of which 152 were found positive amounting to a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent," a government official said.

What has worried the government is the fact that there is no vaccine or specific treatment available against Zika virus. However, Bharat Biotech International Limited is developing an inactivated vaccine for Zika virus disease. "Development of this vaccine is currently at clinical trials stage," the official said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus can cause epidemics with a substantial demand on the public health system including surveillance, case management and laboratory capacity to differentiate Zika virus disease from illness due to co-circulating mosquito-borne viruses like dengue and chikungunya.

The global health watchdog said that protection against mosquito bites during the day and early evening is a key measure to prevent Zika virus infection.

Zika virus is primarily transmitted by Aedes species mosquitoes but it can also be transmitted from mother to foetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products, and organ transplantation.

In India, detection of diseases including the Zika virus is monitored under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) which aims to respond to outbreaks of epidemic-prone disease including vaccine-preventable disease. The official said that at present 132 virus research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) are engaged in Zika virus surveillance.

