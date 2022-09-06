Patna: BJP Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling him a leader "no one can trust" and a person "who had fallen into the pit he himself dug". Nitish these days is in Delhi meeting opposition leaders and trying to find a common ground to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Jaiswal claimed that the Bihar CM is able to meet the opposition leaders "at the mercy of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad". Jaiswal in his long Facebook post claimed that no opposition leaders are giving "any value" to Nitish in Delhi and only because of Lalu, a few leaders agreed to meet him.

“With the greed of remaining on the chair of CM, Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and only because of Lalu Prasad the opposition leaders are meeting him. In reality, no opposition leaders are willing to meet Nitish. He is daydreaming of becoming PM,” Jaiswal said.

For the past two days, Nitish has been in the national capital meeting opposition leaders. On Monday, he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) chief H D Kumar. On Tuesday, he met CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala. In an attempt to consolidate the opposition, Nitish continuously reiterates that he has no desire to become Prime Minister nor is he a contender for the post in 2024.

However, he accepted that he is meeting the opposition leaders with the motive to unite them to take on incumbent PM Narendra Modi in the next Lok Saha polls. Jaiswal further wrote in his Facebook post that Nitish has fallen into the pit he himself had dug.

“Nitish is trapped in the web of his advisors and all preparations have been made for his political destruction. He has lost self-respect and confidence. He is not doing politics of ideology but politics of ill-will. All these attempts are due to his frustration and fear of the political lamp getting doused off. In our childhood, we read how a person destroys himself by falling into greed. Nitish Kumar's journey from Sushasan Babu to 'Rubber Stamp' CM is a living example of this,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal claimed that till yesterday, Nitish was dreaming of becoming PM and today the people of his own alliance are not even ready to give him time. ”At the mercy of the 'elder brother' who has returned from jail, Nitish got time from some opportunists. He must have got an idea of his real political status in the present scenario.

Nitish Ji has lost his credibility. How can anyone believe in the person who repeatedly stabs those who respect him more than he deserves? He repeatedly goes to the lap of those who humiliate him. How can anyone trust a person who never sticks to his words,” Jaiswal said. He stressed that if Nitish had any problem with the BJP and if his self-respect was alive, he would have chosen the path of struggle instead of "sitting in the lap of abusers who repeatedly tarnish his image".

“There is a saying that those who dig a pit for others, they themselves fall into it. Nitish Ji has dug so many pits for others in his political career that he himself did not even know when his advisors have put his foot in the same pit,” Jaiswal said in the post.

In response to BJP state unit president, JDU MLC and spokesperson of the party Neeraj Kumar told ETV Bharat, "He is issuing such statements out of frustration because the entire leadership of Bihar BJP are blaming him (Jaiswal) for Nitish Ji snapping ties with the saffron party. By his words, he is not insulting himself but also giving opportunities to others to insult his late father on social media.”