Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The last date for submission of online applications for Haj 2023 is March 10, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs notice. The submission of online applications along with documents started from February 10, 2023.

The interested can submit their applications on hajcommittee.gov.in/haf23. Notably, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on February 6, announced a new Haj policy under which the application forms have been made available for free and the package cost per pilgrim has been reduced by Rs 50,000.

While sharing the new Haj Policy, the Ministry said, "Wide choice of embarkation points & special arrangements are made for ladies, infants, divyangjan and elderly."

The Haj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the most sacred place for Muslims. Haj is a mandatory religious duty for all adult Muslims physically and financially capable of doing so.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia in January announced that there will be no limit on the number of pilgrims for this year's Haj, reported Arab News citing the country's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

Speaking at the Haj Expo 2023, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stated that the number of people participating in this year's Hajj will return to pre-pandemic levels and there will be no age limit for Hajj pilgrims this year. (ANI)