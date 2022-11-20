New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A one-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday. The girl has been identified as Riya. The girl's family member said, "When Riya was playing outside the house and a stray dog attacked her and as a result, she was seriously injured. Immediately, we rushed her to the government hospital. When the proper treatment was not provided to the girl in the hospital, she was referred to the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, better known as Child PGI hospital."

Also read: Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in south-east Delhi, video goes viral on internet

However, in view of the increasing cases of dog attacks, the Noida Authority has recently taken strict steps. According to the rules framed by the Noida Authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India, if a pet dog bites someone, then Rs 10,000 have to be paid as a fine. Along with this, the responsibility of providing treatment to the injured will be of the owner.