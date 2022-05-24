Kottayam: One-year-old kid died after falling into a bucket, which is filled with water, on Monday. The deceased was identified as Bhagya, daughter of Jayesh and Saranya of Kidangoor, and she accidentally fell into the bucket at around 4 pm at her house in the Chembilavu ​​Valarkode here. As informed by the police, she was playing and went to the bathroom on her own while doing so she reportedly fell upside down into the water in the bucket and died after some struggle. Her parents did not notice when the child went to the bathroom or when the accident occurred. Bhagya was the only child of her parents, while her father is an employee of Ramapuram Beverages Corporation outlet.

Also read: Amidst excise duty cut, reduction in state tax on petrol, oil cos hiked its base price: Kerala Finance Minister