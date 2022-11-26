One quadcopter recovered near International Border in Amritsar
Amritsar (Punjab ) : One quadcopter has been recovered near the International Border in Amritsar district of Punjab on Friday night. As Border Security Force (BSF) party of BOP Daoke heard the sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistan side to the Indian side. They soon returning to the Pak side so they immediately fired upon it.
