Srinagar: Theme restaurants are a hit with today's youths with cafes based on PUBG theme and garage theme, but in a first in Jammu and Kashmir, a young couple came up with the idea of a 'FRIENDS'-themed central perk cafe. It has become the talking point in the town with visitors coming from far-off places in the Valley. The restaurant is designed drawing inspiration from the 90s evergreen hit show FRIENDS.

Afra and Faheem, the cafe owners, got the idea of the themed cafe during the lockdown while looking for a sitcom to pass the time. The idea struck when they fumbled upon a 'FRIENDS' hard disk at home. The construction began soon in July 2019 and was constantly delayed due to the lockdown as it became difficult to collect the equipment and items required to provide a complete and refined environment of the 'Central Perk Cafe.'

The couple is ecstatic over the response received as people not just compliment the aesthetics of the cafe, but also savour the food. The menu has also been designed keeping in mind the choices of the youth. The couple's obsession with the sitcom has now become the talk of the town and its popularity is growing manifold.