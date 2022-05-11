Karnal: A fresh FIR has been registered for fake registration certificates for cars involved in the Karnal terror plot case after two certificates were recovered from terrorists during police interrogation, told a police official.

Gangaram Poonia, Superintendent of Police, said that "during interrogation and investigation, fake RCs of two cars were recovered from the four arrested terrorists. While two other vehicles are physically present on the same RCs-Brezza and Scorpio in Yamunanagar and Panipat respectively. We are in search of other vehicles after registering a case on May 10 in the Madhuban police station."

However, vehicles with fake RCs are yet to be caught by the Karnal Police, while a police team has launched a manhunt to nab the man behind fake RCs.

Further, SP added that different investigating agencies like Punjab Police, Maharastra Police, and the Border Security Force are constantly coordinating with us, some teams also reached here to question the terrorists.

Police also accessed the bank details which revealed that terrorist Gurpreet gave cash to his girlfriend many times and his girlfriend deposited cash of about 12 to 13 lakhs in her mother's account and hawala money was also used by some terrorists. Police will be bringing these terrorists to Firozpur and Tarn Taran so that more details can be obtained in the investigation.

On May 5th, in a big breakthrough, four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, while on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives, were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal. Apart from weapons, a large number of bullets and ammunition containers were recovered from the arrested terrorists' Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 in cash.

