Ramban (J&K): A surrendered militant has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his alleged involvement in “anti-national and anti-social” activities in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. They also said that the arrested is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

The order for the detention for the accused Mohammad Amin Wani, a resident of Bankoot village of Banihal, under PSA was issued by Ramban District Magistrate on August 25, stating that his activities are “prejudical to maintenance of public order”. PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

However, Wani’s wife Noureen Begum said her husband is living a normal life after his release from the prolonged detention. “He is not involved in any type of anti-national or anti-social activities,” she claimed, requesting the district administration of Ramban and police to relook into his case and order his release. “He is the father of a son and a daughter who are below five years of age. He is the only bread earner in the family,” she said. She said he was picked up from his village on August 3 and detained in police station Banihal before he was sent to Kot Bhalwal jail on August 25.