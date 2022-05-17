Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday has arrested one more accused in connection with Mar 30 incident in which three people were arrested with 12 kilogram RDX in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh for the planned serial blasts in Jaipur.

The three men from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh were alleged to be connected to a terrorist organisation and were conspiring to set off a series of blasts in Jaipur.

