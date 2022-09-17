Ahmedabad: A man died and two others were injured as an old house collapsed in the Manekchowk area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday. According to sources, the municipal corporation had received a request for permitting the owner to repair the house but they had not approved it.

Later on Saturday, the two-storied building collapsed. After that, the fire team reached the spot and all the people trapped in the debris of the building were taken to a safe place.

Also read: Seven injured, two feared trapped after house collapses in Northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area

On being informed, the local police and higher officials rushed to the spot. Three persons, namely Khemchandnagar, Vijaybhai and Ajaybhai Nagar, who were trapped in the accident, were rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment where one person succumbed to his injuries.