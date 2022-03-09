Udhampur (J&K): At least one person was killed while a dozen others were injured in a powerful explosion at Slathia Chowk in J&K's Udhampur district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

As per the officials, the explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known, took place at around 12:50 pm leaving at least 13 people injured including critical injuries to two of them. One of the injured succumbed on the way to the hospital, an official said. The identity of the dead or the injured was not immediately known.

The spot of the explosion is in the vicinity of sensitive security installations including the Northern Army Command Udhampur, Air Force Station Udhampur even as DC Office and District Court Complex are also nearby, local sources told ETV Bharat. Soon after the attack, top police officers rushed to the spot and cordoned the area even as an investigation was underway into the incident. It was not immediately known whether it was a militant attack or any other kind of explosion. Further details of the incident are awaited.