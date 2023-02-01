Asansol: One person was killed in a tragic accident in the Gopalpur area under the jurisdiction of the Asansol South Police Station of West Burdwan on Wednesday morning, police officials said. The deceased identified as Mohir Roy (50) was riding his moped when a car hit him. Police have arrested the driver of the car and further investigation is underway.

The accident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed there. The footage shows Roy, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, coming from the GT Road. He stopped his moped in the middle of the road, either to take a U-turn or to take a left turn. Incidentally, a speeding car coming from behind hit Roy and left the scene.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the deceased was thrown off his vehicle about 15 feet in the air. According to police sources, the deceased is a resident of Narasmuda village of the Asansol South Police Station area. After the accident, Roy was taken to the Asansol District Hospital with the help of locals. Upon examination, the doctors present declared him brought dead.

