Bokaro: A 45-year-old man was killed in an alleged mob lynching because he was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a married woman in Dhwaiya village under Mahuatand police limits in Jharkhand's Bokaro. The incident took place during the Durga Puja immersion on Thursday.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued him, and brought him to a nearby hospital. But as his condition was serious he was referred to Ranchi, but there he has declared brought dead by doctors.

The police imposed Section 144 by which public gathering was prohibited. According to sources, the man had an extramarital affair with a married woman from the village itself. Due to this, some villagers were angry with him, and when they got an opportunity during the Durga Puja immersion, they killed the man.

Bermo DSP, Satish Chandra Jha said, "This appears to be a case of mob lynching. A case of a love affair is the reason behind the incident. While returning from the immersion, the mob thrashed the man. An FIR has been registered against 22 people in the case out of which 11 have been arrested."