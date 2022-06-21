Srinagar: Two encounters broke out between militants and security forces in the Tujjan area of Pulwama and the Tulibal area of Sopore in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. At Sopore, one militant has been neutralised. "1 terrorist killed. Operation in progress," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Tulibal village in Sopore after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. The search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. The operations at both the places are going on and further details are awaited. (With Agency inputs)