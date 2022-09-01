Jonai (Assam): At a time when the news of child kidnappers appearing in different parts of upper Assam has created panic, a man was killed in alleged mob lynching on suspicion of being a child kidnapper at Jonai in the Dhemaji district.

In Rakut Koke village in Jonai, the man allegedly tried to drag a baby from his mother's lap on Wednesday night, police sources said. Locals said the man tried to flee from the spot when the mother raised an alarm. Immediately, people from several villages chased the man and captured him in the Baikunthapur area.

The police then rescued the man in a critical condition after the mob thrashed him. The man was rushed to the Jonai Civil Hospital but was declared brought dead. The exact identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.