Kandhamal (Odisha): The bullet-riddled body of a man was recovered in Kotagarh area of Kandhamal district on Sunday after a group of Maoists shot him dead over suspicion of being a police informer.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Naik from the Banda Pipili area of Kotagarh police station limits in Kandhamal district. Ramesh was in his house while suspected armed red rebels came and pointed out guns. He was shot dead when he was trying to escape from the Maoists.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger IED, open fire at security forces, no one hurt

The body of the deceased with multiple bullet wounds was found in a nearby forest. A handwritten note by the Maoists was also found near the body. Notably, many people from this same village have been threatened by Maoists in the hand written note.