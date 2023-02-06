Bulandshahr: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man was killed and another injured in celebratory firing during an engagement ceremony here on Sunday. On receiving the information, the Bibinagar police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. to the government hospital. The incident occurred in a pandal located on Gulavathi Road here during Deepak Kumar's engagement party.

Kumar, a soldier, is the son of the late Sanjay Singh. According to eyewitnesses, after the Tilak ceremony, Deepak's friend fired shots in the air using a licensed double-barrel gun. One bullet hit Sharad Kumar (20) on his head, leaving him dead. The second bullet pierced through Rajkumar's shoulder, a friend of the groom's.

Sharad Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Keshopur Sathala where the doctors declared him brought dead. CO Vandana Sharma, SDM Madhumita Singh, station in-charge Pathanish Kumar and Agota police station in-charge Jitendra Singh arrived at the spot after the incident led to a stampede-like situation. In this regard, CO Vandana Sharma said that two youths were shot during celebratory firing in Bibinagar. One died while the condition of the other is stated to be stable. The police investigation is on and a search for the accused is underway.