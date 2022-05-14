Imphal: At least one civilian was injured when a powerful bomb exploded near a Durga Mandir at Tellipati in Imphal East on Friday evening. The injured person has been identified as Subar Prasad, a 30-year-old, who was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal for treatment. According to doctors, the condition of Subar Prasad is stated to be out of danger. As the news of the bomb blast was received, a team of Manipur police led by IGP Themthing Mashangva, along with the Superintendant of Police Imphal East, rushed to the spot and took the stock of the situation. After the blast, people residing at the nearby place came out and reacted against the blast. So far, no terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Read: Suspected IED blast in Imphal, no casualties reported