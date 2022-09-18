New Delhi/Greater Noida: A miscreant allegedly involved in cow slaughter was injured during an encounter with police in Noida late on Saturday night. Police said that three other miscreants managed to flee from the spot.

ADCP Vishal Pandey told that the Formula One outpost of Dankaur police station received information about illegal cow slaughter by miscreants late on Saturday night. He also said that the cow slaughter was being committed by the accused near the Atta Fatehpur village in the Dankaur police station area.

Pandey said that when police reached the spot and tried to stop the accused but they opened fire on the cops. When police returned fire one of the accused identified as Taju, a resident of Atta Fatehpur village was shot in the leg. " The three other miscreants fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness. Search is on to nab them," said Pandey