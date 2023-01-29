New Delhi: One person got injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Sunday, officials said. "PCR call was received at PS Najafgarh regarding collapse of one building near Tuda Mandi. It was found that two floors of a building had partially collapsed. In this incident, one person got minor injuries. Other than him, as of now, no injured person has been found," said Delhi Police.

A team of local police, fire brigade and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi immediately reached the incident spot. The person injured is identified as Ricky Roy, a worker at a sweet shop on the ground floor. Officials said the house collapsed at 7.37 pm in the Tuda Mandi of Najafgarh area.

"The incident occurred in the Tuda Mandi area. It was found that two building floors had partially collapsed (ceilings are in hanging position)," officials said. According to the fire brigade as soon as the information was received, four fire tenders reached the spot and the rescue operation is going on. The reason behind the collapse is yet not clear.

Earlier, a four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar last year. There was no loss of life as the house was already empty. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.