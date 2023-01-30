Thrissur (Kerala): One person was injured in an explosion at a fire-cracker shed near here on Monday, police said. Manikandan (55), a worker at the fire-cracker manufacturing unit, is under treatment for over 75 per cent burns, his condition was critical, the police said.

"We have registered a case. Three other workers and the licenced owner are under custody," a senior police official told PTI.

The official said four workers, including Manikandan, were bathing in a river nearby, when they saw smoke from the shed. "As per their statement, he went to find the cause of the smoke, when the blast occurred," the police said. Locals claimed the vibration of the blast was felt kilometres away. "Luckily, there were no houses or other establishments near this workshop," the official said.

The police and the fire service personnel reached the spot and began an investigation. (PTI)