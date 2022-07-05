Kolkata: In a positive development, the number of one-horned rhinoceros has increased in Bengal as reported by the state forest department officials. However, for so many rhinos, their current habitat or habitat in North Bengal and Assam is not enough. The forest authorities are therefore looking to relocate them in addition to Jaldapara and Gorumara areas in the state.

According to Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, Kaziranga in Assam as well as Jaldapara and Gorumara sanctuaries in the state are some of the major roaming areas for one-horned rhinos. The forest department said there are 292 rhinos here, according to the number updated in March. Of these, 101 are males while 134 are female rhinos, while the gender of 56 could not be determined.

Official data also confirms that for a year from 1982 to 1983, there were only 16 rhinos in the two sanctuaries with the number seeing an impressive hike since then. As the number of rhinos increased over time, it is now close to 300. It has therefore become imperative to build new infrastructure for the rhinos at Buxa in Alipurduar and Patlakhawa in Cooch Behar.

In the recent week, the officials reported that a one-horned rhinoceros was reported to have gone to Patlakhawa and spent about two months there, suggesting the presence of a favourable environment has been created for the habitat of rhinos. The government can however not rehabilitate a section of rhinos in Cooch Behar or Alipurduar without permission from the centre. 100 rhinos could be rehabilitated to the new locations as soon as permission is granted. The relevant state authorities are trying to get the permission processed from the centre.

Meanwhile, the chief wildlife officer at the forest department, Debal Roy, said the authorities are now trying to create certain situations which will make the rhinos go to the banks of the Torsa on their own. According to official sources, about 100 years ago, rhinos used to stay in Patlakhawa, but due to lack of food, they moved elsewhere. The situation has changed now, and therefore it could be an optimum environment for the mammals to strive, for which the state is putting efforts.