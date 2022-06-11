Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Khandipura area of ​​Kulgam district on Saturday, police said. The police launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific input about the presence of terrorists there. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are presently involved in the operation.

"1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress," the Kashmir Zonal Police informed through their official Twitter handle. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Further details shall follow.