One Hizbul militant killed as encounter breaks out in Kulgam
One Hizbul militant killed as encounter breaks out in Kulgam
Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Khandipura area of Kulgam district on Saturday, police said. The police launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific input about the presence of terrorists there. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are presently involved in the operation.
-
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/FqBjUaDAZA— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 11, 2022
"1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress," the Kashmir Zonal Police informed through their official Twitter handle. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.
Further details shall follow.