Chandigarh: Police on Wednesday claimed to have made a major breakthrough in Monday's blast at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali by arresting one person allegedly involved in the case from the Tarn Taran area. The accused has been identified as Nishan Singh. On his disclosure, police recovered an explosive rocket launcher from Radha Swami Satsang Ghar Sector 76-77 Mohali.

As per information, Singh had returned home a month ago after serving four years of his sentence in Faridkot Jail. He is learned to have had a criminal background with many cases registered against him. His arrest in the Mohali blast is expected to be a major success for the police. It is believed that Nishan Singh may also have ties with Khalistani separatists. Intelligence agencies are investigating the matter and Singh is being questioned.

The accused is facing multiple cases, including an attempt to murder and another under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Mohali blast case is also said to be linked with Khalistani supporters in Pakistan.

Also read: RPG fired at Punjab Police's Intel HQ in Mohali, Police refuse to rule out terror angle