Palghar (Maharashtra): A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, said Manor police.

According to the Manor police, the accused, a resident of Dapchari Sutar Pada in the Vikramgarh area of Palghar district, has been allegedly raping a woman from his village for the last five months. The matter came to light when the woman became pregnant, after which the victim's family registered a case at the nearest police station.

(ANI)