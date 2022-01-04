New Delhi: While Congress is trying to move away from allegations of 'dynastic politics' by implying 'One family, One ticket' formula, the new move emerged as a challenge for the party in Uttrakhand.

Days after Congress got successful in putting reports of turf within its Uttarakhand unit to rest, at least for some time, another challenge emerges before the party for applying its new formula of 'One Family, One Ticket' in the state.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Uttrakhand Congress Screening Committee Chairman Avinash Pandey confirmed that 'One family, One ticket' formula is getting implied in Uttrakhand as well. However, the state leadership is not yet accepting it by saying that no final decision has been taken over it as of now.

This comes after it was being reported that senior Uttrakhand Congress leaders are seeking tickets for their children. This includes Harish Rawat's son as well as daughter, Pritam Singh's son, Yashpal Arya's son (who is also a sitting MLA).

"The case of Yashpal Arya is different. They both came to the party in the capacity of a sitting MLA. So this formula doesn't imply there," said a member of Uttarakhand Screening Committee.

It is also being informed that the Screening Committee will made its decision on the basis of this formula but the concerns of party's senior leaders will also be raised during Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting and the final decision will be taken there over the distribution of tickets. Congress Screening Committee for Uttrakhand is also holding a meeting today at 15 GRG, here in Delhi.

The committee is expected to finalise the first lot of names that will be sent to CEC. When asked if the formula of 'One Family, One Ticket' should be implied in Uttrakhand, a senior party leader said to ETV Bharat, "I personally believe that winnability must be the criteria. If there are more than one people in a family who are capable of winning elections then they must be considered by the party."

During a press conference which was being held today at Congress Headquarters to launch the theme song of party's election campaign in Uttrakhand, party's state in-charge Devendra Yadav said that no final decision has been taken over the matter and it is upto the party high command to decide who will get the tickets for upcoming elections.

This formula was first implied in Punjab which was later followed in Uttrakhand. Congress had decided to take this move as the party got accused of following 'Dynastic politics'. In addition to this, Uttrakhand Congress is facing infighting over the decision of party's face in the state for upcoming Assembly polls.

After Harish Rawat launched a rebellion against his own party, the top leadership decided to contest polls under his leadership as he is being the Campaign Committee Chief for Uttrakhand. However, there is still a section of leaders who are not in favour of the decision and claiming before the media that Congress will contest elections under the leadership of party's state chief Ganesh Godiyal. It must be noted that Godiyal is considered to be a close aide of Rawat.