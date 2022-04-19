Baran(Rajasthan): An explosive went off in a house in Rajasthan's Deori town of ​​Baran district on Monday in which one died and two others were injured after an explosive blasted inside the house. In the incident, the SP of Deori Kalyan Mal Meena, along with the team of dog squad, bomb disposal squad, FSL team and fire brigade reached the spot.

A 50-year-old man was buried alive and two others injured on Monday when a portion of his house in the Baran district collapsed after some illegal explosives stored inside the house went off, police said. The deceased has been identified as Murarilal Dhakad while his wife Saroj and their tenant Rukmini Devi were injured in the incident, Baran SP Kalyanmal Meena said.

According to the police, "Seven cartons of explosives, 17 detonators and three firearms, including a .315 bore rifle, and live cartridges were seized from the house in Deori village in the district." Giving more details of the incident, Meena said a portion of the single-storey house collapsed at around 5.45 am after illegally stored explosives there went off.

The deceased landlord is from Madhya Pradesh and used to run a private clinic by building a house here for some years. "The house owner (Dhakad) was buried alive in the incident. The two injured women are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Baran. Explosives were seized, which could have caused a huge damage to the lives and property of the people around," he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the officer said. He added that the beat officer of the area and police check post in-charge have been suspended over dereliction of duty. At present police are probing the angle of the source of the raw materials of the explosives. There was chaos in the area due to the explosion in the house. The accused landlord was in the business of selling explosives. The locals were informed about the incident by the police station officer of Kasba police station. Police reached the spot and shifted the two seriously injured women to a hospital for treatment.