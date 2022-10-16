Mumbai: A JCB driver died when a section of a dilapidated building collapsed on the vehicle during demolition in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Official sources said that the incident took place in the Kamothe Colony of Navi Mumbai.

They further revealed that the building called Blue Haven located in Sector 35 of Kamothe Colony was declared unsafe by the civic authorities who issued a notice to the developer. The developer then started the demolition work during which the accident took place.

Police sources said that a case has been registered at the Kamothe police station in this regard and an investigation has started.