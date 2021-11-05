Sonipat (Haryana): In a macabre incident, a youth was killed and two others sustained injuries over a petty fight while bursting crackers at Civil Lines Sonipat in Haryana. According to police, Shyam Singh Saini's son Sachin was bursting crackers in front of his residence on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Saini's neighbour Mohit alias Lima and his brother Jaswant came out after hearing the sound of crackers and started quarrelling with Sachin. In the meantime, two other youths were also joined them. On hearing the noise, Shyam Singh and his other son Sachin also came out. "We tried to convince Mohit and his associates saying that not to get irritated as the part of festive celebrations, his son was bursting crackers, but in vain. While quarrelling, Mohit and his brother Manish, along with their companions, in a fit of rage grabbed a knife and stabbed them indiscriminately.

On raising alarm, locals came to the spot and rescued them. On seeing the local residents, the accused fled the spot by threatening them to eliminate the father and sons. Later, they admitted the injured to a hospital and informed the police. The injured Gaurav died while undergoing treatment. Shyam Singh and Sachin were referred to another hospital in a critical condition.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shyam Singh, the police registered a case against Mohit, Manish Kumar, Jaswant Singh and their two associates. Shyam Singh told the police that they had a dispute with Mohit over some issue. Police handed over the body to Shyam Singh's relatives after conducting the post-mortem. Meanwhile, police launched a man-hunt for the accused.