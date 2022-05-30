Manipur (Assam): One person was killed and five others were seriously injured in a suspected IED blast in Manipur on Monday. According to police reports, unidentified miscreants triggered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at a community hall in Manipur's Thoubal district in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Mahato (21) from Khariatabad, who succumbed to his injuries at the Thoubal district hospital. While the injured, who have been undergoing treatment at the hospital, have been identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Apoorva Mondal (25) and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

The labourers, all hailing from West Bengal, were reportedly fast asleep when the explosion occurred in the Khongjom area, the officials informed. The labourers were reportedly employed for the construction of a water tank at the community hall by tank construction companies Koya and GCKC, a police officer informed. With an investigation into the blast underway, the incident site has been cordoned off for forensic inspection. The Khongjom police are reportedly waiting for the investigation based inputs to proceed with the further probe and identify the miscreants.