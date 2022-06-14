Jalore (Rajasthan): A youth died and another one was severely injured on Monday in an explosion in a shop outside Ravana Rajput Samaj Dharamshala in Jalore district of Rajasthan. According to the police, Sadram Bishnoi of Gowda died, while the condition of Jairam Bishnoi of Chaura remains critical.

Police are ascertaining what triggered the explosion. Administrative staff including SDM Shailendra Singh, Deputy Roop Singh Inda reached the spot and inquired about the whole matter. At the same time, the fire was brought under control by firefighters.