Nilgris (Tamil Nadu): One woman died and 17 others suffered injuries when a tourist van in which they were travelling fell into a 50-foot ditch as the driver lost control over the vehicle at 15th hairpin-bend area in the Nilgiris of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night. After locals informed the police of the accident, they rushed to the spot. The Nilgiris police, along with the rescue team, started the relief and rescue operations.

The injured were admitted to the Ooty Government Hospital Medical College. The deceased was identified as Muthumari (24) and the police has sent the body for post-mortem. In all, 18 employees of HCL company operating in the Sholinganallur area of ​​Chennai came to Ooty for a trip. A total of 14 men and four women were travelling in the van when they were proceeding towards Kalhatti from Ooty when the mishap took place.