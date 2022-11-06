Ajmer: In an unfortunate incident, a student of the Central Academy School was killed, while three others sustained severe injuries, and seven sustained minor injuries when their Innova car overturned here on Sunday. ASI Maniramale of Ramganj police station said that the students were heading for a volleyball competition in Masuda and on the way, the car met with an accident that killed one student and caused injuries to 10 others.

The students were rushed to JLN Hospital where the body of the deceased student has been kept in the mortuary, and the injured are being treated. "13 students and a teacher of Central Academy School near Kotra 's Patrakar Colony were heading to Masuda for a volleyball competition and in an attempt to save a bike crossing the divider, the school teacher who was driving the car lost control, and the speeding car overturned," the ASI said.

The deceased was identified as Yash, subsequently, Yuvraj, Anuj, and the teacher, Neeraj underwent treatment at the hospital and the remaining seven were discharged after primary treatment. The police have informed the kin of the students and have also started a probe into the matter.