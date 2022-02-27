Prayagraj: A youth was killed and another one was severely injured in a blast in Prayagraj due to an explosive placed at a very short distance from one of the polling booths in the city. The explosives were planted on two bicycles. Based on the preliminary information by the police, the explosion occurred when the two cyclists fell off the cycles, killing one of them while injuring the other.

The local police authorities were informed about the matter. After reaching the site of the blast, the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where one was declared brought dead and the other one has been admitted for treatment. A case has been registered in the Kareli police station area of the district, while the police officials are yet to identify any concrete suspects.

More information awaited.