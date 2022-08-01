Hyderabad: Mohd Ismail, a history-sheeter, was shot from point blank range by Mujahid alias Mujju of Dundigal over a land dispute in Madhapur on Sunday. The incident took place at Neeru's intersection near Madhapur police station under Cyberabad Commissionerate. The incident took place near Kavuri Hills around 3 a.m.

"Ismail and Mujahid, rowdy sheeters from the old town, met each other in jail. The two have been close since then and were doing real estate business together. A dispute started between them regarding 250 yards of land in the Gandi Maisamma area. Both the two have met many times in the past to resolve the matter, but yesterday night, the brawl became violent. They reached Madhapur Neeru's separately with their followers to talk once more, wherein Mujahid and Jilani (Mujahid's right hand) started shooting at Ismail with two guns. Jahangir, a follower of Ismail, who tried to stop them, got injured in the firing. Mujahid and his followers fled the scene after Ismail collapsed on the ground," narrated Balanagar DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Sandeep.

Ismail and his follower Jahangir were taken to Osmania Hospital located at Afzal Gunj, Hyderabad, where the doctors pronounced Ismail dead, whereas Jahangir is being treated there. Experts and detectives are reaching the scene and collecting evidence. Balanagar DCP Sandeep informed that Mujahid and his followers were doing real estate business in Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, and other areas. He further added that special teams have been formed to nab the accused.