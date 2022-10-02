Mumbai (Maharashtra): One person has died after a four-story building collapsed in Navi Mumbai late on Saturday night. The incident took place in Bonkode village of Koparkhairane area of Navi Mumbai at around Saturday midnight. Fire Brigade officials said on Sunday that the deceased has been identified as Priyavart Sarveshwar Dutt (31).

"The incident took place around Saturday midnight in the ground-plus-three-storey building, which had 20 flats, in Bonkode locality in Koparkhairne area," Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said. He also said that the body was recovered when the rubble was being cleared.

According to Jadhav it is not yet known how many people lived in the 25-year-old building 'Vaishnavi Apartment' and if anyone else is trapped under the rubble. Upon being informed about the incident Fire Brigade personnel and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation official sources said adding that the work of clearing the debris is still underway.