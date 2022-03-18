Raiganj (West Bengal): One person died in a road accident at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. According to police sources, he was going to his daughter's house in Jalpaiguri, on a motorbike from Kolkata. They further revealed that he lost control and crashed into a concrete divider, falling to the ground.

The incident took place on National Highway 34 near the Marnai village of Raiganj in the afternoon on March 14. The person identified as Swapan Kumar Biswas (61) was rushed to the Itahar Rural Hospital in the district by locals in a critical condition. The doctors pronounced him brought dead. Biswas was a resident of Chakdaha in Nadia district. Police have sent the body to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

