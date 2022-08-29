Dhanbad (Jharkhand): One person died and eight others were injured when lightning struck a playground in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Sunday. Police said that later one of the injured died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Eight others sustained burn injuries in the incident. It was raining and some of the spectators took refuge under the shade of a tree. While watching the match the lightning hit the ground killing one person and injuring eight others, police sources said.

People had gathered to watch the two-day football tournament held at Kalyanchak village under Panchet Police Outpost in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. During the match the weather became inclement at around 4.30 pm with heavy downpours accompanied by thundershowers lashed the area.

According to police sources the deceased has been identified as Akash Raut (20), a resident of Jamdahi village in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The injured were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle arranged by their relatives besides a local JMM leader ferried some of the injured fans to the hospital, police said.