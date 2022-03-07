Kottayam: One person was shot dead, while another was severely injured in Kottayam following an argument over family property on Monday. The victim has been identified as Ranju Kurien (50), a native businessman from Mannarakkayam, Kanjhirapally, while his brother George Kurien has been accused of his murder. Ranju's brother-in-law, Mathew Scaria, who tried to stop George from firing, was also shot in the head and is currently admitted to Kottayam Medical College in critical condition.

As informed by the police officials probing the matter, George, who is a real estate builder in Kochi, had sold one of his family properties recently. Ranju, who is a businessman in Ooty, had come down to their ancestral home at Kanhirapally to enquire about these sales. During the talks, both brothers started a verbal duel that escalated quickly into a physical one. Meanwhile, George suddenly pulled out his revolver and shot his brother.

Mathew tried to intervene and was shot as well. Ranju died on the spot and Mathew was rushed to the hospital. On receiving information about the incident, the police officials rushed to the spot and arrested George Kurien, while Ranju's body was shifted to Medical College mortuary. The police has confirmed that the weapon of murder used by George was a licensed revolver.