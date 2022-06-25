Mysore: A man died while another man was injured after the scooter they were riding caught fire near the Dasaraguppe area in Srirangapatna taluk in Karnataka's Mysore district on Friday. It has been learned that Mysore-based Shivaramu and Anantha Ramaiah were heading towards K.R.Pete on a scooter when the two-wheeler caught fire in the middle of the road.

The passersby rescued the two riders and shifted them to the K.R. hospital in Mysore. However, Shivaramu succumbed to the injuries at the hospital while Anantha Ramaiah is said to be critical. Both are said to be the residents of Siddhartha Nagar of Mysore. A disturbing video of the incident is also widely being shared on the Internet.

In the video, plumes of smoke are seen emanating from the burning scooter as the victims are being dragged from beneath the two-wheeler.

