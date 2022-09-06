Dhanbad: After killing a dacoit in an encounter at a finance company, the police arrested his two accomplices near the Gurdwara under the Bank Mor Police Station area on Tuesday morning. According to sources, five armed dacoits entered the finance company's office with the intention of robbing the company. On a tip-off, the Bank More police under the supervision of officer-in-charge PK Singh reached the spot. Having seen the police, the dacoits began firing at the police and in turn, the police retaliated killing a dacoit on the spot.

Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar said that one dacoit was killed and two others were arrested. The police said further details about the robbery bid at the finance company will be disclosed to the media soon. The manager of the finance company is said to be injured in the incident. The police started a probe about into the incident.