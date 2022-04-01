Sindhudurg(Maharashtra): A bullfight was organised at Talgaon in Malvan taluka district of Maharashtra, the native village of Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut. In the fight, one bull was seriously injured and died. At present, videos of this fight are going viral on social media. The district police registered a case against 12 people, including former Mumbai Mayor Shiv Sena leader Datta Dalvi, in connection with the death of one of the bulls.

Speaking on the issue Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitin Bagte said, " I and other police officers have visited the spot. A case has been registered against all those involved in the act of bullfight." Bagte further said "the district police are probing into the incident and action will be taken if anyone is found doing such an inhuman act."

According to the police, " the bullfight began at 1 pm where a man named Vicky Kerkar of Asoli village in Vengurle taluka was injured in the bullfight. The bull eventually died in the fight." Earlier the Supreme Court in its order has banned bullfighting. At present, the video of this fight is making rounds on social media and it is devastating to watch the animal smeared with blood to death.

