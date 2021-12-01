Punjab: On Wednesday, Dinanagar police arrested a man with 1 kg Rdx under Gurdaspur district. As per the primary information, the arrested accused has links with the Pakistani smugglers and the recovered Rdx has also been smuggled from Pakistan.

As per police officials, during interrogation, there is the possibility of getting more information.

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder, was arrested on Sunday along with a pistol under Dinanagar police station in the Gurdaspur district. During his questioning he revealed about the explosive he is carrying with him and latter one kg RDX got recovered, the police said. Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh told that Sukhwinder (29) is a resident of village Kakkar falling under Lopoke police station in Amritsar district.

On Monday also over tip-of Police arrested two accused of their alleged connection with Pakistani smugglers. Police also recovered a pistol from them. After getting presented before the court, the accused were sent on police remand till 3rd December as per court directions. One of the arrested accused is under trial in a murder case and out on bail.