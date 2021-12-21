Vellore: Vellore Police on Tuesday said that they had nabbed a man for his involvement in the Jos Alukkas jewellery store robbery last week.

As per information, the loot was buried in a crematorium ground and has been successfully recovered. Police are also trying to ascertain whether more people were involved in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vellore hailed the work done by investigators in apprehending the accused and recovering the stolen jewellery.

"...another gem from @VellorePolice. 'Jos Alukkas' theft booty of 16 kg/ 2000 svrns gold worth Rs 8.5 crores recovered and accused secured within a week", the ASP said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Previously, on Monday, the police officials said that they had their eyes on the suspect, a resident of Vellore's Odugathur area, and had inquired him. After investigation it was confirmed that he was involved in the robbery.

The unidentified man back on December 15 stole about 15 kg of gold, as well as diamond jewelry worth Rs. eight crores from a Jos Alukkas outlet in Vellore which is near Thottapalayam Dharmaraja Temple.

It has been reported that the thief drilled a hole in the back wall of the building. CCTV visuals shared by the police displayed the robbers inside the store.

The visuals show one of the robbers wearing a full-face animal mask, spray painting CCTV cameras inside the shop. Northern Regional Police Chief (IG) Santosh Kumar inspected the store and conducted investigation.

