New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was killed allegedly by a youth who lived with her family in the Outer Delhi's Tikri Border area on Wednesday, police said. Harish, 18, was overpowered by the public at the spot and was handed over to the police, they said. Harish worked with the victim's mother at a factory in Bahadurgarh and also lived with her family, police said.

A preliminary probe revealed that the victim's 48-year-old mother was in a relationship with the accused. The victim did not like the growing friendship between the two and had objected to it, a senior police officer said. The accused then decided to eliminate the girl, he said. The victim's father is alive, he added.

"On Wednesday, a PCR call was received at Mundka Police Station at 1.11 pm that a man had slit the throat of a girl with a knife at Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border area. The accused was overpowered by the public at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said. After reaching the spot, police found the girl in an injured state and rushed her to CNC hospital, Tikri Border, where doctors declared her brought dead', he said.

A mobile crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected and photographed the spot, he added. "A murder case has been registered at Mundka Police Station in this regard and the accused has been arrested," DCP said. The girl's body has been preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, for the post mortem, after which it will be handed over to her family, police said. (PTI)