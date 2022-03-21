New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The suspicious-looking person who tried to sneak into Hindon Air Force Station belonged to Bihar and his name is Jahir. He has been staying at a slum for the past several years in the vicinity of Hindon Airbase. He stays in slums situated at Tila Mor area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

At around 6.40 pm on Sunday, Hindon Airbase personnel came to know about the incident who in turn informed the Ghaziabad police. The person who was trying to scale the wall of the Hindon Air Force Station has been arrested. He was drunk. Further interrogation in the matter is going on, said police.

The arrested person has been identified as Jahir and he is staying at a slum in Tila locality of Ghaziabad. Jahir is hailing from Bihar. We are trying to ascertain why was he attempting to scale the wall of Hindon Air Force Station. He was also found drunk. Prima facie it appeared that Jahir was trying to enter the Air Force Station stealthily for burglary purposes, said police, adding, we are probing the case from all angles.